Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded the title for the highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023 by Guinness World Records. This comes after the Portuguese international and Al-Nassr striker topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for the first time since 2017, and the third time overall.

Ronaldo is estimated to have earned USD 136 million (£107.5 M), taking over from Lionel Messi, who was the highest-paid athlete of 2022 with an estimated USD 130 million (£103 M).

His overall income comprises USD 46 million (£35 M) in on-field earnings and USD 90 million (£68.5 M) in off-field earnings.

In January this year, Ronaldo left Manchester United for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and was awarded a contract which nearly doubled his salary to an estimated USD 75 million (£57 M).

The former Manchester and Real Madrid forward also has a lifetime contract with Nike, and he also makes money through his CR7-branded merchandise.

However, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are amongst the e top three highest-paid athletes of 2022-23. Messi came in second with USD 130 million, split evenly between USD 65 million in on-field earnings and USD 65 million in off-field earnings.

Mbappé’s on-field earnings of USD 100 million contribute heavily to his total of USD 120 million. While LeBron James is in fourth place with USD 119 million, setting a record for the highest annual earnings for a basketball player in 2023.

Other top athletes on the list are Canelo Alvarez – with $110 million, Roger Federer – $95.1 million and Serena Williams – $45.3 million.

Credit: Guinness World Records