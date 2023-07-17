Nigeria declares food-shortage state of emergency

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has taken a decisive step in addressing the country’s ongoing food inflation by declaring a state of emergency on food security. This move aims to tackle the shortages and rising prices of food in the country. Immediate, medium, and long-term interventions have been devised to combat the issue.

The government plans to provide fertilizers and grains to farmers and households while also entrusting the National Security Council with food and water distribution responsibility. Furthermore, funds from removing fuel subsidies will be allocated to support the agricultural sector. To regulate and stabilize food prices, a National Commodity Board will be established.

President Tinubu, in a Twitter post, emphasized that these initiatives aim to reduce food costs, promote agriculture, and create employment opportunities. He assured that every Nigerian would benefit from these efforts to ensure an affordable and abundant food supply.

Earlier this month, a former governor in northern Nigeria expressed concerns over an impending food crisis due to banditry in the North. The International Monetary Fund also warned of increased food prices and risks associated with floods and expensive fertilizers.

Credit: BBC Africa