SLFA to construct four artificial turf pitches across the country

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) officially signed an agreement with Edel Grass for the construction of four new artificial turf pitches across the country.

The Approved School and SLFA Academy in Freetown, Port Loko Town Field, and Coronation Field in Bo have been selected as the beneficiaries of this project, which will commence soon. Once the project is completed, these pitches will have state-of-the-art artificial turf, along with floodlights, perimeter fences, 100KVa generators, and 100-seater pavilions for each location.

Furthermore, as part of the agreement, the Kono Field and Kenema Town Field will also undergo upgrades to enhance their facilities.

The Netherlands-based company, led by Mark Jonker, has already conducted successful site supervision visits to ensure the readiness of all the locations as the construction work prepares to commence.