New Music: Collins Pratt Aka De Champ releases Take Me For Granted

Renowned singer and producer Collins Pratt also known as ‘De Champ’ releases latest song “Take me for granted” featuring actress, singer and dancer Dionne Ward.

After releasing popular songs such as the “We lek we Salone” together with fellow writer Bunny Mack and King Masco and producing music for many artists like King Masco, John Gbla, Bunny Mack and SE Rogie in a music career which spanned 40 years De Champ returns to the african music scene to reclaim his title as one of the remaining greats of Sierra Leonean music.

“Take me for granted” tells the story of a man’s heartbreak when he discovers his lover has been unfaithful. De Champ expresses the feelings of hurt and pain in a seemingly upbeat way highlighting that despite pain one can still learn to love again. Interestingly, the line “Don’t treat me so” is repeated throughout the song demonstrating the man’s plea for his lover to change her ways suggesting his love still remains the same for her.

Ward lends her melodious voice to the backing vocals and second verse of the song which is blended with trumpets and the fast rhythms of the drums synonymous with the popular music genre Zouk known in both the Caribbean and Africa. The song is also heavily inspired by 80s band Kassav but infused with a modern touch.

“Take me for granted” releases on 2nd July. Be first to hear the newest song by subscribing to Collins Pratt youtube channel (@Collinspratt4084) and join the Zoom party (Join this LINK and Passcode: 0BppDh) on Saturday 2nd July, at 7pm London BST.