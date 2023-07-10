President Tinubu of Nigeria becomes ECOWAS new chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has become the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), replacing President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau.

His taking over of the West African regional bloc was announced at the 63rd ECOWAS Ordinary Session. This is his first engagement within the regional body since he came into office in May this year.

In his address President Tinubu pledged to bear the responsibility of the office and run the regional body as an inclusive administration.

“We will take democracy seriously. Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government,” said President Tinubu.

He further adds that the region is under serious security threats following activities of Islamist extremists groups as well as political crises in some countries.

“The threat has reached an alarming level, and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. Indeed, without a peaceful environment, progress and development in the region will continue to remain elusive,” President Tinubu added.

He finally called on all member states to remain committed to the utilization of all regional frameworks in order to address the insecurity the continent is facing.

President Tinubu’s ECOWAS chairmanship comes while he is facing legal challenges on the legitimacy of his presidency.

