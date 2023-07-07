Fourah Bay College continues to lead in the Sierra Leone Bar Final Exams

Fourah Bay College (FBC) has maintained its leading position in the Council of Legal Education Sierra Leone Law School Bar Final Examination for the fourth consecutive year.

Mohamed Asmiou Jalloh has emerged as the top student in this year’s bar final exam, solidifying FBC’s continued dominance. Jalloh’s performance has kept the college ahead of Imatt College and the University of Makeni in the final assessment for aspiring legal practitioners in Sierra Leone.

In previous years, star students such as Adel Bull in 2022, Despaul Black in 2021, and Gbatundu Ndeyia Kutubu in 2020, all hailing from FBC, have excelled in the bar final exams.

Since 2018, there has been intense competition between Fourah Bay College and the University of Makeni for the top-performing student in the bar final exam. These exams, conducted by the Council of Legal Education Sierra Leone Law School, are essential to acquire the Certificate for a call to the bar for qualified candidates.