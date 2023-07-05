Meet Sia Mahawa Tommy Sierra Leone’s Youngest Member of Parliament

In the just concluded Sierra Leone general elections, a remarkable young woman named Sia Mahawa Habiama Tommy has emerged as the youngest member of parliament in the history of Sierra Leone.

Tommy, 28, stood out among the 135 lawmakers elected to represent the people of Sierra Leone in parliament for the next five years. Her presence, along with 40 other women in parliament, symbolized the growing representation of women in the country’s political landscape. Hailing from the diamond-rich district of Kono in Eastern Sierra Leone, her election brought hope to the younger generation.

Tommy ran as a candidate for the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), which secured a significant majority of the parliamentary seats with 60 per cent of the vote. The young woman who will be representing the people of Constituency 024 in her hometown embarked on her political journey just two years ago, and she is inspired by the famous “Not Too Young To Lead,” quote.

Her main focus is to create a tangible and positive impact in her community while uplifting and empowering her fellow youth.

She holds an Honors Degree in Public Sector from the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) in Freetown, and she will bring both academic knowledge and a practical understanding of the public sector to her role. Prior to her political career, she served as the former Marketing Manager of Digital Islam.

Her election as the youngest member of parliament signifies hope for young people in the political space of Sierra Leone. It is also a shift towards a more inclusive and representative democracy.