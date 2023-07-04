“You’ve changed my life forever” – Selena Gomez to Rema

American singer Selena Gomez has expressed her gratitude to Nigerian musician Rema for the opportunity to feature her in his viral hit “Calm Down”.

She shared two photos of her and Rema from the Calm Down song on Instagram and thanked him for changing her life forever.

“This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever,” Selena Gomez wrote on Instagram.

“Calm Down,” was released as a single in Rema’s debut album ‘Rave and Roses’, in February 2022. A few months later he did the remix with Gomez and the song has topped charts across the globe since its release.

The song’s remix retained its number 4 spot on Billboard’s global top 200 songs for June 2023. It also stands at number 7 on Billboard’s global exclusive US top 10 for July 1 chart release.