Meet Alie Islam: The Soulful Wordsmith and Islamic Youth Ambassador

In Sierra Leone’s world of poetry, music, and spoken word, Alie Islam, born Alpha Alie Bangura, stands tall as a prominent figure. With a multifaceted artistic approach and a passion for storytelling, Alie has not only captivated audiences but also served as an influential Islamic Youth ambassador. From humble beginnings to national recognition, his journey is one of dedication, talent, and profound artistic expression.

His early exposure to the power of poetry came through his mother, a talented chorister, who nurtured his love for music and songs of poetry. In his formative years at the John F. Kennedy International Academy, Alie’s passion for rap music ignited. His innate poetic talent flourished, leading him to engage in rap battles and hone his skills as a free-verse writer.

A turning point came when Alie Islam met his friend Roy Nicholas, who introduced him to the art of writing in verses and various rhyme schemes. This encounter propelled Alie towards the path of poetry-spoken word fusion. In collaboration with fellow music enthusiasts, he formed the recording label group called “Diamonds in the Dark” (DID), further expanding his artistic horizons.

As his musical journey continued, Alie faced a crossroads, and in 2017, he made the decision to focus on his basketball career and shift away from hip-hop rap music. However, his passion for writing continued to burn, leading him to rediscover poetry and compile his remarkable collection titled “Thorns on Throne.”

Alie’s transformative journey continued as he joined Concern for the Destitute, an Islamic charity organization. This encounter led to his collaboration with Talha, a former rapper who had formed the Nasheed group, Hikmah Brothers. His involvement in the group’s official album, “Muslimah,” was a pivotal moment, marking his transition into the Nasheed and spoken word genre.

Reinventing himself with the name Alie Islam, derived from his Nasheed mentor Yusuf Islam, Alie published his debut spoken word poetry piece titled “SHE” in July 2020. The release of his powerful poetry collection, “Thorns on Throne,” in November 2021, propelled him to new heights of success. His soul-stirring poems, including “Code-19,” “Muslim Women are Oppressed Ft Kadijah,” “Golden Chapters,” “God, The KING,” and “SHE,” resonated deeply within the Muslim community and garnered him the prestigious National Islamic Poetry Award for the best Islamic poem of the year. He is also verified on music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Audiomack.

Alie Islam’s artistic journey has inspired and influenced numerous young poets within the Muslim community. Through his evocative verses, he has embarked on a mission of Dawah, weaving Islamic principles into his poetry, and emphasizing the importance of aligning creativity with faith. He says his inspiration is drawn from historical figures such as Khawla bint al-Azwar, Imam Malik, Imam Shafi, and Sheikh Hamza Yusuf.

Alie Islam continues to make a profound impact, fostering a love for poetry and the spoken word among future generations. His journey is a testament to the transformative power of artistic expression and the profound influence it can have on individuals and communities.

Through his poetry, he uplifts hearts, inspires minds, and spreads the message of Islam, aiming to make a positive difference in the world. His deep-rooted connection to his heritage, combined with his creative abilities, allows him to transcend boundaries and connect with diverse audiences.