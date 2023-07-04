Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with high career ranking

Frances Tiafoe is headed to the prestigious Wimbledon Championships with a renewed sense of confidence and high hopes.

The world tennis star with a career-high ranking and an impressive season so far heads into the Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, July 3, 2023, ranked in the Top 10 for the first time, becoming the first African-American man to be among the ATP’s best 10 players since James Blake in January 2009.

As the tournament got underway, Tiafoe, 25, has already made his mark on the grass courts of Wimbledon. He displayed his prowess on the courts and defeated opponents with his powerful groundstrokes and impressive court coverage.

The 2022 US Open Tennis Championships semi-finalist was born to Sierra Leonean immigrant parents and had his breakthrough in 2018 after he reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Earlier in 2107, he made it into the Top 100 as a teenager and later rose to the Top 30 two years later, but dropped all the way down to No. 84 in 2020.

As he progressed through the later stages of the tournament, he captured the attention of tennis enthusiasts worldwide, and hopes of reaching the final. In 2023, he attained a one-career ATP title and a .517 winning percentage and has won a pair of trophies while winning at a .737 clip.