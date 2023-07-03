APC party continues rejection of election results and demand for fresh polls within six months
Sierra Leone’s main opposition party, All People’s Congress (APC), have continued their rejection of the June 24, 2023, multi-tier election results.
In a press statement titled “The Position of the All People’s Congress (APC) Concerning the Results of the June 24th, 2023, Multi-tier Elections and a Call for Support to Defend Democracy and Sustain Sierra Leone’s Peace & Security” which was issued on June 30, 2023, the party stated their stance on the results that were announced on by Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL), especially the presidential election.
The presidential election results saw President Julius Maada Bio of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) win the polls by 1,566,932 votes (56.1 per cent). Following the announcement, observers missions (locally and internationally) have questioned the credibility of the results citing a lot of irregularities and lack of transparency in the entire election process.
However, the APC party has made the following conclusions and demands.
- The APC unequivocally rejects the announced results of the recently concluded multi-tier elections in Sierra Leone, given the glaring irregularities and violations of established electoral procedures.
- The APC declares its non-participation in any level of governance, including the legislature and local councils, as the results have already been tampered with to give the SLPP an unjust majority at all levels.
- Demand for the resignation of Mohamed Konneh – the Chief Electoral Commissioner and all the other commissioners of the ECSL based on demonstrated bias and failure to conduct their duties impartially.
- Insist for a rerun of the elections within six months to be overseen by credible individuals and institutions who will ensure a fair and transparent process.
- Demand for the resignation of the following: Fayia Sellu – the Inspector-General of Police; Major General Patrick Lavahun – the Chief of Defence Staff, Abdulai Caulker – the National Security Coordinator, Francis Langumba Kelli – the Chief of Staff of the Office of the ONS; and Desmond Babatunde Edwards – the Chief Justice. Because they say these individuals have shown a clear disregard for their constitutional duties and have instead aligned themselves with the undemocratic aspirations of Julius Maada Bio.
- Continue engaging international development partners to advocate for the imposition of travel bans on key individuals who they believed played instrumental roles in stealing the mandate of the Sierra Leonean people. This includes; President Julius Maada Bio, Dr. David Francis – Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Jacob Jusu Saffa – the Chief Minister, Umaru Napoleon Koroma and many others.