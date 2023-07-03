APC party continues rejection of election results and demand for fresh polls within six months

Sierra Leone’s main opposition party, All People’s Congress (APC), have continued their rejection of the June 24, 2023, multi-tier election results.

In a press statement titled “The Position of the All People’s Congress (APC) Concerning the Results of the June 24th, 2023, Multi-tier Elections and a Call for Support to Defend Democracy and Sustain Sierra Leone’s Peace & Security” which was issued on June 30, 2023, the party stated their stance on the results that were announced on by Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL), especially the presidential election.

The presidential election results saw President Julius Maada Bio of the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) win the polls by 1,566,932 votes (56.1 per cent). Following the announcement, observers missions (locally and internationally) have questioned the credibility of the results citing a lot of irregularities and lack of transparency in the entire election process.

However, the APC party has made the following conclusions and demands.