“Ask Me Yesterday” – Shadow Boxxer’s debut EP is out now!

Legendary Sierra Leonean rapper, Shadow Boxxer has released his debut EP titled “Ask Me Yesterday”. The nine-track EP is a body of work which combines rap, love, and real-life story, with features from the likes of Nata and Blacka P.

The project starts with “Ask Me Yesterday,” followed by Rise Up, Spread Love, Nambara, Move Your Body, Blanco, Bob Marley, Swim and Prayer. The production was done by a series of top sound engineers including Lamzo Jay, Solos Beats, Black Boy Ice and Nashito Kulala. Arnaecia Alridge is the executive producer of the entire project.

Click here to listen to the full EP.

Shadow Boxxer is a Sierra Leonean artist born in the US. He moved to his home country as a boy and returned years later. For many listeners outside of Sierra Leone, Shadow Boxxer’s breakout moment was in 2014 when he recorded a song titled “Confidential” with the actor Idris Elba and Nigeria’s D’Banj.