Bo Rangers have been crowned champions of the SLPL for the second season in a row

Bo Rangers FC are officially the champions of the 2022/2023 Sierra Leone Premier League season, after defeating Wusum Stars by 2-0 at the Southern Arena on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Goals from Abu Komeh and Sufian Kalokoh led to the perfect win for the Southern Elephants, making them the champions of the league for the second season in a row.

Bo Rangers have had a very incredible journey this season, accumulating an impressive 72 points, and scoring 37 goals. This achievement from the Southern giants is unthinkable, as they are the first-ever team from Provence to win two league titles in Sierra Leone.

However, their championship win will forever be remembered as a testament to the immense talent, unwavering dedication, incredible skills, and unbreakable team spirit nestled within the team that made them conquer all rivals, leaving a lasting impression in the history of Sierra Leone football.

With four games left to the close of the league season, Bo Rangers will now focus on continuing their unbeaten run, as they will travel to Freetown to face Port Authority on Friday.

Congratulations, BO Rangers FC; and what a way to embrace a new turf.