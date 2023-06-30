© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Sierra Leone: Hamza Hashim makes 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes Top 50 Finalists

Lamin Kargbo
June 30, 2023
Hamza Hashim, the Chief Executive Officer of Capitol Foods Sierra Leone, has been shortlisted as one of the Top 50 Finalists for this year’s Africa’s Business Heroes Prize. 

He is the first entrepreneur from Sierra Leone to reach this stage of the highly competitive prize that had over 20,000 entrepreneurs across the African continent.

The central aim of Africa’s Business Heroes is to identify, support, and inspire the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their local communities.

Since its inception, the prize selects ten business heroes from the continent to compete for a total of USD 1.5 million in grant funding. 

Capitol Foods is one of Sierra Leone’s top business brands. The beverage and food processing company adopts a “From Farm to Table” business model. They work with over 10,000 farmers around Sierra Leone to produce the finest fruits and cocoa beans.

