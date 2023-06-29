Drizilik is the face of Salone Sounds New Audiomack Playlist for Sierra Leone

Drizilik is the new face of Audiomack’s latest “Salone Sounds,” playlist. With over five million streams and 39.4 thousand followers, the Ashobi rapper and singer is Sierra Leone’s most streamed artist on Audiomack. His new single with Idris Elba, “Vote” released last week, reached 100,000 streams in just one week.

The Salone Sounds 50-track playlist features trending songs by Sierra Leonean artists. Audiomack also does the same playlists in other markets.