Sierra Leone ranked third most peaceful country in Africa – 2023 Global Peace Index

Sierra Leone has been ranked as the third most peaceful country in Africa and 47th in the world, according to the 2023 Global Peace Index.

The West African nation which just conducted its presidential election sits behind Mauritius and Botswana, scoring 1.792, in the annual report that measures the level of peacefulness across the world.

This year’s Global Peace Index, features 163 countries and territories, to measure their level of peace using three factors: the level of Societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict and the degree of Militarization.

Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world since 2008, with Yemen and Afghanistan being the least peaceful. In the last five years, Sierra Leone has been moving from different positions in the world rankings of global peace. From sitting at 43 in 2016, 39 in 2017, 35 in 2018, 52 in 2019 and 46 in 2021.