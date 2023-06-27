Julius Maada Bio wins presidential election, as opposition rejects results

Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) has been re-elected President of Sierra Leone after having 1,566,932 votes (56.1 percent) from Saturday’s general election.

President Bio defeated his main rival Dr. Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC) party, who has 1,148,262 votes (41.6 percent) and eleven others in the presidential race. His re-election will mark his second and final term in office.

In a tweet shared by Dr Kamara, he rejected the results announced, saying that it’s a frontal attack on the country’s democracy.

“These results are NOT credible and I categorically reject the outcome so announced by the electoral commission,” said Dr. Kamara.

However, President Bio has been sworn into office by the Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards at the Parliament in Freetown.