Keeping Sierra Leone’s Culture Alive – Ohio Paddle is back!

The Ohio Paddle, a celebration of Sierra Leonean culture, is returning to Columbus on July 1 for its sixth annual event. Paddle is a masquerade and street carnival that celebrates the music and call-and-response traditions of the Ojeh and Hunting Societies in Freetown.

Originally from the Yoruba people, the masquerade has always been more of a social gathering than a secret society. In Freetown, thousands of people line up to watch the parade from Cline Town in the east to St. John in the west. Hundreds of Sierra Leonean-Americans are expected to join the Ohio Paddle festivities this year.

The Ohio Paddle was started in 2018 by Sierra Leoneans in Ohio to bridge cultural divides and preserve their heritage, and it has been successful in achieving these goals.

This year’s event will take place at Kilbourne Run Park, located at 4625 Westerville Rd in Westerville, OH, from 2 pm to 9 pm. Everyone interested in learning more about Sierra Leonean culture is welcome to attend and experience the food, music, and dance that make up the Ohio Paddle.

The event, which takes place once a year, has an anthem titled “Paddle” by Daddy Rahmanu, a song that describes the tradition of the parade dating back to the early 1970s.

To get a sense of what to expect, check out photos and videos from past events.