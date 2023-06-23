Phebean Swill is a Media Powerhouse and she’s just getting started!

Are you ready to be inspired by a true change-maker? Meet Phebean Swill, a powerhouse in Sierra Leone’s media industry. With over a decade of experience, Phebean has become a household name and a role model for young Sierra Leoneans.

Phebean’s journey began as a young DJ for Eagle Africa Radio. Her talent and charisma quickly gained her a reputation as the only female club DJ in Freetown, earning her the nickname DJ Swill. She continued to expand her horizons, taking on news reading roles and commanding the stage as a Mistress of Ceremony for entertainment galas.

But Phebean’s ambition didn’t stop there. She embraced a diverse range of opportunities within the media industry, showcasing her skills as a presenter, news anchor, producer, and reporter for reputable local and international media institutions. Today, she is an undisputed queen of the mic and camera, captivating audiences with her engaging style and insightful reporting.

But Phebean’s influence extends beyond the realm of broadcasting. Through her foundation, she serves as a mentor to young people, making a profound impact on the lives of secondary school pupils and university students. She also empowers commercial sex workers to transition into successful businesswomen through training, seed capital, and mentorship in business management.

Phebean’s efforts to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of women, girls, and young people have earned her numerous accolades and international recognition. Her work has been acknowledged with awards such as the title of Youth Ambassador and being honoured as one of the “100 Most Influential Sierra Leoneans”.

But Phebeans’ commitment to her craft and the betterment of society continues to be acknowledged and celebrated. Her media and entertainment company, WOW Studios, is dedicated to shedding light on critical issues affecting women, girls, and youths, serving as a powerful catalyst for change and inspiring dialogue and action.

So, what can we learn from Phebean Swill? With unwavering dedication and passion for your craft, you can become a true change-maker, inspiring others and making a profound impact on society.