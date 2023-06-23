Burna Boy becomes first African artist to hit 1 billion streams on Audiomack

Grammy award-winning artist, Burna Boy, has become the first African musician to hit one billion streams on Audiomack.

This remarkable milestone by the Nigerian singer was announced by the global music streaming platform via Twitter on Thursday, June 22. It also serves as a testament of the artist’s immense popularity as an internationally acclaimed musician.

In a social media post he expressed his ratitude to his fans and the platform, acknowledging their support in his musical journey.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled; much love to everyone who has streamed my music and continues to support me; you all are the true MVPs,” said Burna Boy.

Over the past years, Burna Boy has been the face of African music at the global level. His two latest albums, “Twice As Tall” released in 2020 and “Love, Damini” released in 2022, have accumulated over 300 million streams each on Audiomack.