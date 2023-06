“Vote” is the latest single by multiple award-winning hip-hop and afrobeat artist, Drizilik featuring Idris Elba.

The song was released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, and its audio was produced by London-based producers, Team Salut. “Vote” is the second time Drizilik and Idris have collaborated, following the release of “Ashobi” in August 2022.

Go stream the song now on Spotify, Audiomack and Apple Music.