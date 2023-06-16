“I will not resign and the election will be held on June 24” – ECSL Chief Electoral Commissioner

The Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL), Mohamed Kenewui Konneh has pronounced that he will not be resigning from his position despite a severe call for resignation from the main opposition APC party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara.

In the midst of controversies surrounding the credibility of the upcoming election, the electoral commission has come under fire for allegedly tilting the playing field in favour of the current ruling party. The main opposition APC party’s presidential candidate Dr. Samura Kamara has accused the commission of involvement in electoral irregularities and called for the resignation of the chief electoral commissioner and other regional commissioners. However, the commissioner has refused to step down and announced that the election will be held as scheduled.

“I just want to inform the public that I, the Chief Electoral Commissioner and the Commissioners of ECSL will not resign, and we will conduct this election. As a matter of fact, elections have started today,” said Konneh.

https://twitter.com/ecsalone/status/1669400760654675989?s=46&t=5jlstQEBYDAmASrUPlXA9A

Konneh made his announcement at the ECSL meeting with observer missions at the Bintumani hotel less than 48 hours after the main opposition candidate questioned the credibility of the electoral process. The commissioner added that the election is in progress as early voters have already cast their votes. He mentioned that the commission will hold a fair and transparent election, and called on political parties to continue their campaigns until the stipulated end period.