“We will take all chances to win against Sierra Leone for our fans” – Nigeria’s Victor Oshimen vows

Ahead of Nigeria’s crucial encounter against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has vowed that he and his teammates will take all chances to win the match against Leone Stars for the Nigerian fans who have been supporting the federal nation through their good and worst moments.

The Napoli striker, who has been in excellent form all through the season is confident in his team’s chances of securing all three points against the Leone Stars and as well book a ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. However, the Italian Serie A golden-boot winner also urged his teammates not to underestimate Sierra Leone who will be looking out to cause an upset for the African giant if they should maintain a chance to qualify.

“If we follow the strategy of our coach and listen to his instructions, we will do well and achieve our aim. We want to play for the fans, win them back on our side because they have been so good to us with their support, and also try to get the ticket to the 2023 AFCON,” said Osimhen in an interview with Afrosport.

Nigeria lost at home to current group leaders Guinea Bissau in March this year, Oshimen stated that the Super Eagles will take all chances to win on Sunday to prevent such unexpected defeats while noting that Sierra Leone has a very competitive squad with quality players and a skilful coach that can turn things around.

“The game on Sunday is a huge one for us as we can’t write off Sierra Leone if we don’t want a repeat of what happened against Guinea-Bissau in Abuja in March, they have quality players that can do the job for them, and they have a solid man as their coach,” Osimhen added.

The Napoli star player who scored 31 goals across all competitions this season is expected to lead the attacking line for Nigeria this weekend when they take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia.

The Super Eagles dropped into second place in the Group A standings following Guinea-Bissau’s 1-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday. They will be in action on Sunday, June 18, for matchday five of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, knowing that a draw or a win will seal their qualification for the continental competition.