Here Are The 13 People Who Want To Be Sierra Leone’s Next President

Sierra Leoneans will head to polls on Saturday, June 24, 2023, to elect a president, members of parliament, mayors/district chairpersons, and councillors. The highly contested election marks a crucial moment in the country’s political landscape, as voters will elect their next set of leaders to lead the nation toward progress and fix the pressing problems.

Thirteen candidates are contesting for the presidency, with the incumbent candidate, President Julius Madda Bio, and the main opposition frontrunner, Dr. Samura Kamara being the main challengers.

Bio and Kamara recently released their manifestos, promising the citizens a better future, and the outcome of the election will shape the trajectory of the nation, determine its path towards development, and a new chapter in Sierra Leone’s democratic process.

Below is the list of all the candidates vying for president and their political parties.