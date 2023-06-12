Here Are The 13 People Who Want To Be Sierra Leone’s Next President
Sierra Leoneans will head to polls on Saturday, June 24, 2023, to elect a president, members of parliament, mayors/district chairpersons, and councillors. The highly contested election marks a crucial moment in the country’s political landscape, as voters will elect their next set of leaders to lead the nation toward progress and fix the pressing problems.
Thirteen candidates are contesting for the presidency, with the incumbent candidate, President Julius Madda Bio, and the main opposition frontrunner, Dr. Samura Kamara being the main challengers.
Bio and Kamara recently released their manifestos, promising the citizens a better future, and the outcome of the election will shape the trajectory of the nation, determine its path towards development, and a new chapter in Sierra Leone’s democratic process.
Below is the list of all the candidates vying for president and their political parties.
- President Julius Maada Bio – Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP)
- Dr. Samura Kamara – All People’s Congress (APC)
- Charles Francis Margai – People’s Movement for Democratic Changes (PMDC)
- Abdulai Dougakoro Saccoh – Revolutionary United Front Party (RUFP)
- Mohamed Chernor Bah – National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
- Prince Coker – People Democratic Party (PDP)
- Mohamed Jonjo – Citizens Democratic Party (CDP)
- Saa Henry Kabuta – United National People’s Party (UNPP)
- Iye Kakay – Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) (ADP)
- Nabieu Musa Kamara – Peace and Liberation Party (PLP)
- Jonathan Patrick Sandy – National Unity and Reconciliation Party (NURP)
- Mohamed Sowa Turay – United Democratic Movement (UDM)
- Victor Beresford Williams – Republic National Independent Party (ReNIP)