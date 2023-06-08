This is why Malakai Bayoh should be in your BGT Hall of Fame

Coming right from the opera stage, 13-year-old British-Sierra Leonean, Malakai Bayoh vocalist, made it directly to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

The young vocalist began singing as a chorister at St George’s Cathedral, Southwark in London at age seven, he is now described as Britain’s newest vocal star. He went viral after singing ‘O Holy Night’ with Aled Jones at Christmas and received a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell at Britain’s Got Talent.

Bayoh made his Royal Opera House debut singing the role of Oberto, in Handel’s opera Alcina, in November 2022. Later he recorded two duets with Classic FM presenter and singer, Aled Jones. Their performances of ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘Walking in the Air’ have reached over 25 million views across different social media platforms.



In April 2023, Malakai appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, where he told the audience that his dream is to be a singer. He performed Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Pie Jesu’, and received the competition’s famed Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell which saw him straight to the semi-finals.

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, he performed at the finals of Britain’s Got Talent, performing Lucio Dalla’s ‘Caruso’. He might not have won the competition but has won the heart of many people who see him as the new vocal star.

He is currently attending The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School, where he sings with the acclaimed Schola Cantorum under the direction of Scott Price. When he is not in school or behind the microphone, the Liverpool fan will be playing computer games, and practising the saxophone.

He was born into a middle-class family, and his parents are from Sierra Leone in Africa, who moved to the UK in search of a better life.