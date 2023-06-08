Sierra Leone, Algeria to represent Africa as Non-Permanent Members of UN Security Council in 2024 – 2026

Sierra Leone, Algeria, Guyana, Slovenia, and the Republic of Korea, have been elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council following a vote in the General Assembly on 6th June 2023. The five newly elected countries will join the premier security body on a two-year period of service which begins in January 2024.

Non-permanent members are selected on a rolling basis. Africa has three seats currently held by Ghana, Kenya, and Gabon. Sierra Leone and Algeria will replace Ghana and Gabon whose two-year term ends in December 2023.

The Security Council is the only U.N. body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorizing the use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States. To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

In the only competitive race, Slovenia beat Belarus for the Eastern Europe spot. receiving 153 votes versus 38, while Sierra Leone, Algeria, Guyana, and the Republic of Korea ran unopposed. Despite that Sierra Leone (188 votes) received the minimum number of votes required to represent Africa.

President Bio had this to say on Twitter:

“Our presence on the UN-SC represents our unique success as a democratic and peaceful country of resilience and unbounded optimism. One that successfully transitioned from war to peace while working in partnership with the United Nations.”

UN Resident Coordinator Babatunde Ahonsi congratulated Sierra Leone on its selection.

“On behalf of UNSierraLeone, I extend my profound congratulations to Sierra Leone for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, 2024-25. The UN in Sierra Leone further expresses its commitment to continue to work with Sierra Leone towards the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.”