Sanitation takes center stage at Freetown Mayor’s Debate

Four candidates vying to become Freetown’s next mayor participated in the “Freetown Mayoral Debate” on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Lagonda Complex in Aberdeen. Representing the All People’s Congress (APC) party is the outgoing mayor, Yvonne Aki Sawyer, United Democratic Movement (UDM) – Kassim Conteh, Revolutionary United Front Party (RUFP) – Lilian Kamara, and Seray Kabba an independent candidate.

Freetown’s cleanliness was a hot topic of debate. The candidates shared their solutions for improving the state of sanitation and waste management. Other topics discussed include urban development, revenue mobilization, inclusiveness, and ways to make the city a better place to live.

SierraEye Magazine’s “Freetown Decides – Building A Better Future For Freetown” was moderated by Umary Fofana. The debate was jointly produced by The Institute for Legal Research and Advocacy for Justice (ILRAJ) and sponsored by Mercury International and Africell.

On June 24, 2023, over 500 thousand Freetown residents will go to the polls to choose one of the eight mayoral candidates.

The top two contenders are Yvonne Aki Sawyer (APC) the incumbent and businessman Mohamed Gento Kamara (SLPP)

Citizens who watched the debate which was live-streamed and broadcast on television shared their reactions on social media.

“The Sierra Eye Mayoral debate gave us a good insight into how engaged the candidates were in their desire to transform #Freetown, the audience participation was great. The debate was dignified in Krio/English. Well done to the organizers,” said Nyamakoro Sillah on Twitter.

“I love the idea of this Mayoral debate, we really need to know the agenda/plans of the various candidates if elected. We can’t vote for someone who’s not ready to debate on the issue,” said Mohamed Sahr Thoronka on Facebook.

“The debate is important to me because it will help me to decide who I will cast my vote for depending on their response, but if only we want it to be balanced, then it should be conducted in our local language, Krio,” said S.Bah on Facebook.