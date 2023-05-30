Empowering Youth: The Appointment of Yulisa Ahmadu as Youth Envoy

In a remarkable development that has ignited hope and excitement among young Sierra Leoneans, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has on May 25, announced the appointment of a passionate and visionary individual as the new Youth Envoy. This significant step marks a pivotal moment in recognizing the importance of youth voices and their role in shaping our collective future.

Meet Yulisa Ahmadu, a dynamic young leader with an unwavering commitment to empowering his generation. Ahmadu is a Multimedia Content Producer, Owner of the Brand Yulisa & Co, Entertainment Executive, and Communication Professional. He was awarded one of the “50 Most Influential Young Sierra Leoneans Awards” an honorary recognition from the Institute of Leadership and Entrepreneurship in Sierra Leone. Aside from that he is a Radio and TV personality and is known for his Love program, The Dr. Love Show!

Ahmadu is a dedicated hard worker and his dedication and impact did not go unnoticed, catching the attention of global organizations such as Orange Mobile Company who hired him as the company’s Digital Communications Manager. He was in charge of Digital PR, E-Reputation Management, Corporate Branding, Communication Strategy, Sponsorship, and Advertising.

As the news of his appointment spread, social media platforms lit up with congratulations and encouragement from young people and celebrities in the country. Ahmadu’s story resonated with inspiring change-makers who saw in him appointment a tangible symbol of hope and recognition for youth-led movements.

The role of the Youth Envoy is an important one, serving as a bridge between young people and the government of Sierra Leone. Ahmadu’s mandate is as follows;

Coordinate Youth exchange programs between the United States and Sierra Leone.

Advise the Minister on Youth-led initiatives and opportunities globally.

Ministry of Youth point person for study opportunity initiatives like YALI, Mandela Washington Fellow, African Diaspora Youth & Exchange program, STEM, and related Youth exchange programs by providing updated information for Sierra Leoneans and providing guidance.

Promote HE’s agenda for youths in Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Lead the digital transformation campaign by connecting Sierra Leonean Youths to digital opportunities globally.

Serve as liaison between the Sierra Leone Embassy, The United Nations Envoy on Youth office and Youth led Sierra Leonean community organizations.

With his infectious energy, Ahmadu is poised to inspire and mobilize young people, urging them to actively engage in creating a better future.

The journey of a Youth Envoy is ongoing, characterized by continuous learning, collaboration, and innovation. Yulisa Ahmadu’s appointment is not just a personal achievement; it is a testament to the incredible potential within every young person who dares to dream and takes action to turn those dreams into reality.

As the Youth Envoy, Ahmadu is a beacon of hope, inspiring young people around the world to rise above challenges and transform their communities. Together, they will build a future that is fairer, more inclusive, and firmly rooted in the aspirations of today’s youth.