Bo Rangers payback East End Lions with first win at the Southern Arena

Sierra Leone Premier League Champions, Bo Rangers beat rivals East End Lions by 1 goal to nil at the Southern Arena this weekend. It was their first win on their new home ground. The thrilling match saw the Southern giants come in front in the 14th minute, as a long cross from Musa Noah Kamara found the head of Amadu Mansaray who headed it into the back of the net.

This match was the second encounter between the two sides in one week, last Sunday Lions defeated the Rangers by 1:0 at the grand final of the Southern Arena Opening Gala. It was an embarrassing defeat for the Rangers that left Bo fans frustrated. They needed this win to uplift fan spirits.

The game started with both teams playing intensively until Bo Rangers scored first. Both teams fought hard for every ball, and things started to heat up between the two sides. Tackles got rougher, and players became more aggressive.

Bo Rangers were able to hold on to their lead, thanks to a solid defence and some great saves from their goalkeeper. East End Lions tried to mount a comeback but failed.

The win solidified Rangers’ position on the league standings. They are now 12 points above Mighty Black Pool FC who are second on the table.

East End Lions head coach Raymond G Hunter who became the only coach to win against Bo Rangers in over 1400 days stated that despite the disappointing result, the performance of his boys was good.

Bo Rangers FC believes that they will seal the league title with an unbeaten record, and mark their second title in a row. The Rangers will be crowned champions if they win their next four games.