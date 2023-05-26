United Bank for Africa Sierra Leone Appoints Drizilik as Brand Ambassador

United Bank for Africa Sierra Leone (UBA-SL) has appointed multiple award-winning hip-hop and afrobeat artist Drizilik as the brand ambassador for Leo and NextGen Retail Liabilities Products. This partnership will last for a year, and it will focus fully on innovation and creativity.

Mohamed Alhajie Samoura, Acting MD/CEO of UBA Sierra Leone, in his remark at the official signing event, said the bank feels great to have Drizilik as a brand ambassador.

“We are honoured to welcome Drizilik to the UBA family as our product brand ambassador. His exceptional talent and creativity perfectly align with our commitment to fostering innovation and inspiring young people in banking. Together, we aim to empower our customers to explore the limitless possibilities with UBA,” Samoura.

UBA Leo and NextGen Products are designed to make banking services easy and accessible for youth. Leo Chatbot enables users to effortlessly send money to any UBA account, UBA prepaid card, other banks, and financial institutions. Leo is available on WhatsApp at +23279919919, Facebook Messenger, Apple Messages, Instagram, and Google Business Chat.

The UBA NextGen Accounts cater to students in senior secondary school, tertiary institutions, or National Youth Service Corps members aged 18-25 years. It provides a tailored banking experience for young individuals.

While announcing the partnership, Drizilik said that he is committed to promoting products and services tailored to the growth of people, especially the youth.

“With the high rise in entrepreneurship among young Sierra Leoneans, this couldn’t have happened at a better time. This marks the start of a new challenge for me. Leo and NextGen are here to make banking easier for everyone, so get on board, let’s make a difference,” said Drizilik.

With UBA and Drizilik, expect exciting and groundbreaking activities such as the Leo Party, Customer Engagement, Campus Storms, social media engagements, and branch visitations.