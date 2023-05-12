No More Trips To The Bank UK Visa Payment Goes Digital

The UK High Commission in Sierra Leone has announced that visa payments no longer require a visit to the bank to collect a deposit slip. Starting May 16, 2023, all UK Sierra Leone visa applicants can pay for their visa application through the official UK government website.

Before this announcement, customers in Sierra Leone had to pay for their visa application in cash into the British High Commission account at EcoBank. Sometimes you would arrive at the visa processing centre at Lumley only to find out there that you had to go to the bank to make the deposit first,

The UK in Sierra Leone advises future visa applicants to check for the exact fee before payment. The visa fee will be converted from GBP to US Dollars, and the online payments will be transacted in US Dollars.

The UKVI apologized for any inconvenience caused by these changes, as it is committed to providing a safer and more convenient payment process for all visa applicants from Sierra Leone.