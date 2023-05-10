© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, May 30
People

Center for Memory Founder Joseph Kaifala wins Projects for Peace Alumni Award

Lamin Kargbo
May 10, 2023
Rome, Italy, 14 June 2019 Annual Session of the Executive Board WFP Alumni Network to launch a book on WFP Cross-border Operations: The side event aims to launch the WFP Alumni Network publication on Cross Border-Operations” Photo: WFP/Giulio Napolitano

Middlebury College has presented Joseph Kaifala with its first Projects for Peace Alumni Award. 

Kaifala’s Center for Memory and Reparations founded in Freetown in 2021 identifies, maps and protects mass graves from the Sierra Leonean Civil War 1991-2002. The centre promotes remembrance and collective narratives to consolidate peace. It also supports communal healing by holding burial ceremonies at mass grave sites.  Kaifala teaches civil war history to children while lobbying government leaders to make good the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendation that Sierra Leone declares a National Reconciliation Day. 

The Projects for Peace Alumni Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate innovation and persistence in building peace and transforming conflict. Also, Projects for Peace encourages young people to develop innovative, community-centred, and scalable responses to the world’s most pressing issues.

 

TagsJoseph Ben KaifalaProjects for Peace Alumni Award
