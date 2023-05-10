© Copyright Swit Salone. All Rights Reserved.

Africa

Nigeria: Tribunal begins hearing opposition parties’ petitions to annul Tinubu’s presidency

May 10, 2023
A tribunal has begun hearing petitions that were filed by several opposition parties in Nigeria to annul the victory secured by President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu before he gets inaugurated to office.

Nigeria’s February presidential election was highly controversial, with allegations of vote-rigging, intimidation, and violence. Consequently, several opposition candidates are taking their case to the tribunal, hoping to overturn Mr. Tinubu’s victory. 

Peter Obi – who contested the presidency for the first time, and had been popular among young voters in the south of the country, and Atiku Abubakar, the main opposition party’s candidate, are prominent among those challenging Mr. Tinubu’s victory. They claim that the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) failed to upload the result on its website portal in real time. Therefore, this was a breach of the Electoral Act and Inec’s promise to ensure transparency.

INEC denies the allegations, arguing that the final result reflected the will of the electorate, and that delays in uploading the results were caused by technical glitches and a spike in traffic. It remains to be seen whether the tribunal will agree with this argument or not.

A verdict is not expected before the inauguration on May 29.

Mr. Tinubu who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, was officially declared the winner with 37 per cent of the votes, whilst Mr. Abubakar and Mr. Obi were second and third with 29 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

Source: BBC Africa

