Minister of Information and Communication sends NATCOM DG on ‘illegal suspension’ for being ‘lacuna’ and ‘dilatory’

The Director-General of Sierra Leone’s National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) Maxwell Massaquoi has been on suspension from his post since 9 December. A letter of suspension signed by the A.S Sheku the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Information was sent to Massaquoi approved by the Minister of Information.

Mohamed Rado Swarray Sierra Leone’s Minister of Information and Communication says that while he spoke to the Board at NATCOM prior to the suspension but it was the board that suspended the head of NATCOM. He said this during the weekly press briefing at Youyi Building, Freetown.

According to the letter quoted in media reports Massaquoi was suspended for the following reasons for suspension: ”Failing to complete critical regulations that should have enhanced the regulatory posture of the commission even where the hired consultant had long submitted draft documents to him to effect further action on them’ and his ‘dilatory attitude towards the conclusion of the international gateway contract, this creating a lacuna in the existing management of the international gateway.”



The Parliamentary Committee of Information and Communication summoned the Minister and DG to meet with them in December last year, and the Minister said he could not make it to the meeting because he was out of town. In his absence however, the Parliamentary Committee said that the DG’s suspension was illegal.