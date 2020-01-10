Sierra Leone News Week 2 (J-10-2020) : Limkokwing students brutalized by Police, Orange SL don’t owe NRA and more.

Limkokwing students brutalized by the Police.

Students from the Limkokwing University are angry with the Sierra Leone Police for unlawfully harassing and arresting some of them while doing a peaceful protest at the Ministry of Education. The protest was for government to pay their tuition fees so they could start classes. During the protest, the police fired gas around them and arrested some students.

Orange Sierra Leone says they don’t owe NRA.

Orange Mobile Telecommunications Management says they don’t owe National Revenue Authority any money, as stated in the 2018 Auditor General’s Report. They strongly emphasized that all their debts were fully paid before the 2018 report.

No data of customers affected by Cyber attack Commercial Bank Says.

Sierra Leone Commercial Bank official website was hacked by a group of Iranian at the early hours of Sunday 5th January, 2020 have assured their customers that none of the costumer’s data were affected, and all their services are intact. The Bank still continues it’s operations and is open to the public.

50/50 Women’s group praise President Bio.

The 50/50 Women’s advocacy Group are thankful for the relentless efforts of the president Julius Maada Bio on issues relating to girls and women. A visit was made to the office of the president at State house, Tower Hill to show their thanks and appreciation.