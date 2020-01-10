Breaking News: Ex-Education Minister Alpha Timbo relieved of his duty as Works Minister over China rice saga

H. E. President Bio has relieved Alpha Timbo, Minister of Works, Ex-Minister of Basic Education and three others of their duties for ”improper activities” regarding rice donated by China to Sierra Leone’s school feeding for students under Free Quality Education Program.

Alpha Timbo, Minister of Labour and Social Security former Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education, Mamusu Massaquoi, Director of Nutrition, Ministry of Senior Secondary School Education, Charles Kamanda Permanent Secretary and Emily Kadiatu Gogra, Deputy Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education where all mentioned as being relieved of their respective duties in a press release from the office of the president today.While awaiting investigation there however the are few questions that the public is keenly awaiting response for:

1. When was the donation made.

2. Who received the donation

3. And what is going to be of the vacant position while the investigation is ongoing.