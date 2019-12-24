Today’s Sierra Leone Print News roundup, UAE delegates signs MOU with President Bio, 54 Rural Communities equipped with mini grid for electricity and more

UAE delegates signs MOU with President Bio

A high level delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by its Minister of State , His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, has over the weekend met with President Bio and some members of His cabinet. The outcome of the meeting was the signing of five agreements and Memoranda of Understanding between the two nations.



54 Rural Communities equipped with mini grid for electricity

54 Rural Communities across Sierra Leone has been provided with electricity generated through solar power which is being transmitted through local mini-grids. This new clean energy is being provided by the Rural Renewable Energy Program and funded by the UK Department of International Development with up to £ 34 Million from UK Aid.



10 overnight Millionaires

10- people have each won 20,000,000 from the ‘Be A Millionaire’ promotion done by Africell. Two of the winners are from Western Area, three from Eastern Region, four from North and one from the south. The promotion started 29 Nov and is expected to come to an end on 27 Dec 2019.

