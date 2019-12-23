Today’s Sierra Leone Print News roundup, Idris Elba goes hot on fake rumor mongers, Nassit support Sick Pikin Project and more

Idris Elba goes hot on fake rumor mongers

The British Hollywood actor warned Sierra Leoneans to stop the fake rumor about missing items from his hotel room, he tweeted -this is fake news Sierra Leone, Be proud of our accomplishments don’t embarrass our Country by supporting bullshit!! Merry Christmas.

Nassit Support Sick Pikin Project

The second edition of ‘’Sick Pikin Marathon Walk’’ from National stadium to Family kingdom Aberdeen was a success,Nassit Volunteer to sponsor the bill of one child to be flown out of the country. The latest philanthropist move by Nassit Under Mr. Daboh was seen as a great help to support the sick pikin project. Mr Daboh said even though Nassit as a whole foot the bill but employees of Nassit also decided to take part in the marathon to their solidarity and also made some cash donation to be presented to Sick Pikin.



Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie certifies first set of midwives from the school of midwifery

Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie certifies 49 Professional State Certified Midwives set 001 from the School of Midwifery in Bo. Health and Sanitation Minister Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie disclosed during the ceremony that there will not be a Ministry of Health without the nursing cadres as they are the backbone and most vital to the system and constitute 77% of the workforce of the country.



MMCET matriculates 2,500 students

The Milton Margai College of Education and Technology(MMCET) polytechnic on Saturday 21 Dec 2019 held their yearly matriculation for 2,500 new intake at their Amphitheatre at the Goderich campus. The First Lady Madam Fatima Bio served as the keynote speaker for the event.



FBC wins AYV Miss University

A final year student of Fourah Bay College has on Saturday 21 Dec 2019 won AYV’s Miss University. Ajaratu Kamara a final year student is the new AYV Miss University 2019, she took home a brand new salon car plus twelve million leones.