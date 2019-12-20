Today’s Sierra Leone Print news Roundup, ACC to Examine Auditor General’s Report, AYV Miss University holds Today and MORE!

ACC to Examine Auditor General’s Report

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has commissioned an examination on the Auditor General’s Report tabled before Parliament on the 18th December 2019, for the financial year ended December 31st 2019. The ACC is now examining the report with a view to ascertain any breaches of the ACC Act 2008.

AYV Miss University Holds Today.

Ten beautiful students from across Sierra Leone’s best Universities will be contesting tonight for a Crown. This amazing event will take place at the Family Kingdom complex, organized by the Management of African Young Voices(AYV) . Winner of tonight’s contest will go home with a Brand new Saloon Car plus twelve million Leones.

Parliament Approves Budget for 2020

The house of Parliament of Sierra Leone has approved the 2020 Financial Budget Bill with amendments. The Bill titled “The Appropriation Act 2020” aims at job creation, innovative financing, increment of minimum wage, recruitment of teachers, health and police personnel, Payment of salaries to Mayors and chairpersons. The sum of Le 8.6 Trillion has been approved for 2020 effective 1st January.

Samsumana Returns Back to APC

Presidential candidate of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) Samuel Samumana has decided to return to his former political party APC (All People’s Congress). The former vice president was highly welcomed back to the party by his people in Kono, the welcome event is said to hold again in Freetown soon.