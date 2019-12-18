Idris Elba visits Sierra Leone, his father’s home for the first time

Idris Elba visits Sierra Leone for the first time ever. And he brought Sabrina Elba his wife on his visit.

Elba is an English actor, writer, producer, musician, DJ, rapper, and singer whose linage hails from Bonthe District in the Southern Province of Sierra Leone.

He was crowned sexiest man alive in 2018 by the People Magazine.

Elba met with President Bio earlier this year in America and since then his coming to Sierra Leone was imminent because he had pledged to visit his country. In his pledge he spoke about his plans to transform the Sherbro Island into the world’s popular city for tourist in Sierra Leone.

The celebrity, 47, Idrissa Akuna Elba was born and raised in London to a Sierra Leonean father and Ghanaian mother.

He has always been proud of his Sierra Leonean roots as in 2011 he partnered with Sierra Leone’s American rapper Shadow Boxxer and Nigerian singer D’banj to record and produce a song called confidential. The song went on to be a hot, leading to D’banj purchase all rights from Shadow Boxxer to own the song.

Sierra Leone welcomes Elba and his wife and will make sure that his visit to the country is and will not be an utter waste of time. And of course, his visit couldn’t be more timely as the country is in its joyful and celebratory mood.

