Today’s Sierra Leone Print news Roundup; Karpowership back with electricity, Free Regional roaming by NATCOM and MORE!

Karpowership Back with full electricity to Sierra Leone

The Karanediz powership Dogan Bey Company Limited (Karpowership) that left the country after its wet season contract ended is back in Sierra Leone to supply full electricity in Freetown. The ship is back to serve for the rest of the dry season Contract providing a minimum of 50MW. Currently there are two powership; Karadeniz Dogan Bey and Karadeniz both operating in SL.

NATCOM Launches Free Regional Roaming Service

The National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) and the Ministry of Information has launched the Free Regional roaming service in sierra Leone. This service is aimed at helping Sierra Leoneans to automatically make and receive calls, send messages, access data when travelling out of geographical coverage area by means of using a visited network.

SLAJ and Parliament to Discuss Criminal Libel Law

Executives of Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) are to meet with members of Parliament on Wednesday 18th to discuss the repeal of criminal libel laws. This meeting is being scheduled by SLAJ to renew their Disciplinary committee to deal with unprofessionalism in the Media.

Sex Offenders Register to be created

The Sierra Leone Government is working on establishing a database for convicted sex offenders. All sex offenders will be registered on the register with all details of their identity. This initiative is brought by the government to protect girls and women from sexual abuse, and tackling the rate of sexual abuse in Sierra Leone.