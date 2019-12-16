TOday’s Sierra Leone Print News Roundup; president Bio Hosts Journalist Cocktail, FBC Wins Best Country Speaker 2019 and MORE!

President Bio Hosts Journalists in Cocktail

The President, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio hosted a Cocktail dinner for Journalists at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Aberdeen. At the Cocktail dinner, he announced that he has instructed the Minister of Lands to provide land for Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) to build its headquarters, promised to give financial support to SLAJ and apologised t for the beating of two female journalists by his Guards.

Fourah Bay College wins Best Country Speaker 2019

Sierra Leone’s leading Universities, Fourah Bay College (FBC) wins the Best Country Speaker in the Pan African Universities Debate and public speaking Championship held in Kumasi Ghana. The debate was hosted by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with the theme “Promoting the new African Narrative”. There were 103 Universities with 650 debaters. Alfred M. Sesay from Sierra Leone won the Medal for the Best Country Speaker.

ACC gives back land to Sierra Leone Police

The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) received allegation of trespass to land belonging to the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) along the Wilkinson Road axis .The land was said to be trespassed by wife of former AIG Alsheik Kamara Mrs Aminata Ayesha Kamara. After a series of investigations on documents produced by the wife of former AIG and the Sierra Leone Police, ACC finally concluded that the land was wrongly conveyed, has now informed the SLP to take steps to recover their land back.

Parliament Approves Presidential Nominees

Parliament Of Sierra Leone has approved twelve presidential nominees. These nominees are said to be excellent performers in respect to their previous records. The following individuals have been duly approved by Parliament; Mr Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura, Dr Amara Jambai, Mr Adekunle Jollif Milton, Rtd Moses B Miller, Madam Janet Jabati, Mrs Nyilla Othman, Mrs Sia Alice Bokarie, Ms Margret Sia Leomey, Mr Joseph Bocharie, Mr Moses Sellu, Madam Sarah Mary Mambu, Madam Seibatu Conteh.