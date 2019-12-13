Today’s Sierra Leone Print news Roundup; Ban on pregnant girls lifted by ECOWAS,Police Wives receive 50 Million from Mercury and MORE!

Ban on Pregnant School Girls Lifted by ECOWAS Court.

The ECOWAS Court in Abuja, Nigeria that handled the case of Sierra Leone Ban on pregnant girls from going to school or taking exams, has lifted the ban. The ban was made in 2018 in order to prevent bad influence from pregnant girls to others in schools. ECOWAS Court has found out that the rights of the girls have been breached by the Sierra Leone government.

Mercury International supports Police wives with 50 Million Leones.

Leading sports betting company in Sierra Leone, Mercury International donated the sum of 50 Million Leones to the Police Wives Association to help in the construction of their Technical and Vocational Centre. This donation was made in line with Mercury International’s support towards Education. Chairman Board of Directors Samir Hassanyeh handed over the cheque to wife of the AIG Moigbe, Mrs Olga maria Moigbe on behalf of the Association..

Zenith Partners with Orange Money to promote Bank2Wallet

Zenith Bank Sierra Leone partners with Orange Sierra Leone, telecommunication service provider. This partnership was made in order to help customers access the Bank2wallet service through Orange Money. Bank2wallet is a mobile money service that allows customers to withdraw and deposit cash into bank accounts through Orange Money Wallet. This event took place at the Orange Branch office, Rawdon Street and signed by David Samba Mansaray (Orange) and Chris Olokotum (Zenith Bank).

President Bio invited in Liberia to Witness Convocation Ceremony.

Sierra Leone’s President, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio was invited to Liberia as a Diplomat in the 100th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Liberia. The ceremony was held at the Samuel Kanyon Sports Complex Paynesville. The President was honored to award certificates to 3,600 Graduads.