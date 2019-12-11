Today’s Sierra Leone Print news Roundup; Enid Jones-Boston to face Piers Morgan, Orange Partners with Comedians and F C Johanson and MORE!

Miss Sierra Leone Enid Jones-Boston will face Piers Morgan

Current Miss Sierra Leone winner Enid Jones-Boston representing Sierra Leone at the Miss World Beauty Pageant is sure to face Piers Morgan, a British TV personality for interviews. This event will take place as a result of Piers Morgan’s interview with Top five beauty Queens at the Miss World.

Orange SL Partners with FC Johanson and Top Comedians.

Orange Sierra Leone, a telecommunications Company signed partnership with FC Johansen Football Club and three Top Comedians. Comedians like Abubakarr Kindo Armani Sankoh, Edward Saio Sesay, Shaika Kamara and FC Johanson signed this partnership at Orange SL Office at Hill Station. Witnesses of the event are; Orange head of Coms Mohamed Kallon, Chairman of FC Johanson Malik Pascal and the Comedians. A cash Donation of Fifty million Leones was given to FC Johanson.

Choithram Donates One Hundred Million Leones Scholarship to Pupils

Choithram Foundation donated the sum of Hundred Million Leones scholarships funds to 139 pupils in Schools across the country. The event took place at the Choithram office Wilberforce Street Freetown. According to Head of Choithrams Foundation, Harish Agnani, the Foundation was set up by the late Mr T Choithram Pagarani to assist needy School going children.

Fake Drivers License printers Sentenced to Three Months

The two persons Issa Koroma and Lamin Kamara that were caught for printing fake Drivers License have been found guilty in Kambia by Magistrate court, presided over by Magistrate Abdul Carew. They were both found guilty of Conspiracy, forgery, and printing of fake license. After both pleaded for mercy to the Magistrate, they have now been pronounced a total of three months sentence each.