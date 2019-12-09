Today’s Sierra Leone Print news Roundup; SLPP Separates Chairman and Leader, EDSA will settle Debts, and More!

SLPP Separates Chairman and Leader Positions.

Today’s The ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party SLPP has made a final decision to separate the National Chairman and National leader of the party. In this light, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio was duly elected Leader of the Party. This separation was made in a two days convention held at the Catco International Hotel Conference Hall Wilkinson road, Freetown.

EDSA’s Huge Debts caused the Tariff Increase.

The Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority EDSA Sierra Leone, made an increase in the customer tariff charge on the 1st December 2019 as a result of debts owed to Electricity generation and Transitional Company (EGTC) . EDSA owes (EGTC) over 350 Billion leones unsettled electricity supply bills. The management says financial support from government in ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply is not forthcoming with little donor support in the Energy sector.

Bonthe Stakeholders Happy for First Tricon Sea-faced wall construction.

The residents in Bonthe District Sierra Leone are happy about the outstanding performance done by First Tricon Company in the sea-face wall construction. First Tricon was awarded this project to build; Sea-faced defence wall, reclamation of Memphis Island, and rehabilitation of internal roads. The construction has so far been satisfactory in the eyes of the people though not complete. The Challenges faced by the engineers so far for now is transportation of materials to the project site at the island. The project is to be completed by July 2020 says engineer Omowumi Temitayo.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Attends a Summit in Ghana.

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication, Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara represented Sierra Leone with a team at the 9th Innovation Africa Ministerial Summit held in Ghana. The Summit hosted government officials from over 40 countries on how ICT can be utilized to improve efficiency in Education with the theme “Investing in Africa’s ICT for Digital Skills and Transformation. The event was held at the Movenpick Ambassador’s Hotel. The Summit provides delegates the opportunity to showcase how digital technologies are impacting the way teaching and learning is done in the 21st Century.

UBA Sierra Leone wins the Bankers Bank of the Year in London.

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Sierra Leone has won the UK based Magazine, The Banker’s Bank of the Year 2019 Award for Sierra Leone. The event was held in UK London and it highlighted the achievements of financial institutions that contributed to the transformation of their geographies. UBA SL grabbed the Banker’s Bank of the Year Award for demonstrating a high performance in financial intermediations service to the people of Sierra Leone.